Report: ACC to play conference-only football schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following in the footsteps of others, the Atlantic Coast Conference will likely play a conference-only football schedule, according to a report.

The news was reported by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. McMurphy said that outgoing ACC Commissioner John Swofford told him if Power Five schools played conference-only football schedules the ACC would assist Notre Dame with “as many games as it needed. Notre Dame is a member of the ACC in basketball but serves as an “independent” school in football.

The league has not made any official decision just yet but it would come just as the Big Ten, another Power Five conference, announced its intentions to play a conference-only fall sports schedule.

Notable games that would be canceled if the ACC played a conference-only football schedule:

Virginia @ Georgia, Sept. 7

Appalachian State @ Wake Forest, Sept. 11

UNC vs. Auburn (neutral site), Sept. 12

Penn St. @ Virginia Tech, Sept. 12

Miss. St. @ NC State, Sept. 12

Florida @ Florida St., Nov. 28

Kentucky @ Louisville, Nov. 28

South Carolina @ Clemson, Nov. 28

Georgia Tech @ Georgia, Nov. 28

Earlier Thursday, the ACC announced it will delay the start of its fall Olympic sports until Sept. 1.

The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors.

“The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process,” the ACC said in a release.

The delay includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

This story will be updated.