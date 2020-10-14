Report: Alabama head football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts before the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP/WNCN) – Alabama’s Nick Saban says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms;

Athletic Director Greg Bryne also tested positive.

Saban was informed of the positive test by team’s training staff on Wednesday.

Saban’s Crimson Tide is scheduled to play rival Georgia on Saturday.