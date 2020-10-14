Report: Alabama head football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP/WNCN) – Alabama’s Nick Saban says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms;
Athletic Director Greg Bryne also tested positive.
Saban was informed of the positive test by team’s training staff on Wednesday.
Saban’s Crimson Tide is scheduled to play rival Georgia on Saturday.
