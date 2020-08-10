Report: Big Ten votes against playing college football this fall amid pandemic

The Big Ten presidents have overwhelmingly voted against playing football this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Three sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity with the publication said an announcement will likely come Tuesday.
The presidents voted 12-2 to end the fall sports in the conference.
The presidents also didn’t rule out a football season in the spring.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- UNCW suspends fall sports until spring
- Military veterans say racism in the ranks often isn’t camouflaged: ‘It hurt me dearly’
- President Trump tweets support for college football season amid pandemic
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
- President Trump announces he will not be coming to NC for nomination acceptance speech