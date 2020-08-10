Report: Big Ten votes against playing college football this fall amid pandemic

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, a player prepares to hike the ball at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin in Indianapolis. Don Yee, one of sports’ most influential agents, Tom Brady is one of his clients, has teamed with former ESPN and NFL Network executive Jamie Hemann to develop HUB Football. The concept is simple, though the implementation could be very complex: It will provide opportunities for college players and street free agents to be seen in action by NFL teams. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

The Big Ten presidents have overwhelmingly voted against playing football this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Three sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity with the publication said an announcement will likely come Tuesday.

The presidents voted 12-2 to end the fall sports in the conference.

The presidents also didn’t rule out a football season in the spring.

