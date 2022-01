DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 15: Head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers have hired former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, according to Panthers beat writer, Sheena Quick.

It’s confirmed that the #Panthers have hired Ben McAdoo as the team’s offensive coordinator. @RapSheet had it first. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) January 21, 2022

A contract is reportedly being worked out, but there aren’t any issues expected. McAdoo initially rose to prominence in an offensive coordinator role.

McAdoo was the last coach to take the New York Giants to the playoffs before heading to NC.