DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mike Krzyzewski is leaving Duke and so is his grandson.

Michael Savarino is transferring from the Blue Devils, according to multiple reports.

The former guard at Durham Academy spent three seasons at Duke, the first two as a walk-on before earning a scholarship for last season.

He played in a total of 13 games during his career and made four 3-pointers last season.

He’s the son of Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino, an assistant athletic director at Duke and the daughter of the retired Hall of Fame coach.

Mike Krzyzewski, 75, won five national titles and a record 1,202 games during a 47-year coaching career that ended earlier this month with a loss to rival North Carolina in the Final Four in New Orleans.

Assistant Jon Scheyer is now in charge of the program.