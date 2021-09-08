Revamped Southern Pines Golf Club has storied history

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A hidden gem in the Sandhills has come back to life.

“It might be the best piece of land in Moore County,” said Southern Pines Golf Club owner Kelly Miller.

Opened in 1906, Southern Pines Golf Club has recently undergone a major renovation, one that some say is the best rebuild around.

Donald Ross was the architect who first got his hands on this piece of land and the renowned golf course designer had plenty to work with.

“The topography here, the routing of it just kind of fits right on the land which is what they did in the old days because they didn’t have bulldozers, they had mules to build the golf course,” said Miller.

Miller’s company also owns two Pinehurst courses: Pine Needles and Mid Pines.

But it was another course that caught his eye a long time ago and finally, after 15 years of trying, Miller was able to secure one of the Sandhills oldest courses. A tract of land the people of Southern Pines seemed to gravitate to.

“But it always had a cult-like following because it had great bones to it,” said Miller. “It really just needed to get shined up.”

After 18 months of polishing, Southern Pines Golf Club will re-open to the public on Thursday.

Miller said Ross would be proud that his team kept the integrity of the original design while adding some touches of their own.

“And that’s what was so great about Ross, he made golf courses that were fun for the average player and a great challenge for the better player,” Miller explained. “That’s what we think is going to happen.”

Nothing less would do for one of Ross’s earliest course designs.