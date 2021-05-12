REX Hospital Open returns after being canceled last year due to pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For more than three decades, the REX Hospital Open went on like clockwork. But a year ago when the pandemic hit, central North Carolina’s premiere golf event had to take a backseat to more important business.

“The hospital had a job to do here in our community to get this community through the pandemic and that’s what we were solely focused on,” said Brian Krusoe, director of the REX Hospital Open.

Now, after a one-year hiatus, the tournament returns to Wakefield Plantation. The four-day event runs June 3-6. Missing last year hurt, but organizers feel the tournament will not miss a beat.

“Over the past 34 years, we have seen charity golf at UNC REX raise nearly $10 million,” said Amy Daniels, director of the REX Health Foundation. “That directly impacts our patients, our programs, and our services.”

More than 150 professional golfers will tee off in early June with an eye toward making the jump to the PGA Tour. Former Green Hope High School star and current PGA member Brendan Todd used the REX Open to reboot his career in 2017.

“The Korn Ferry Tour does such a good job providing a great place for young pros to play and to grow and earn their place on the PGA Tour,” Todd said. “And that’s exactly what the REX Hospital Open has been year in and year out.”

Attendance will be limited to 1,000 fans per round and masks are required. Admission is free for the first time ever.

“This is an opportunity for our community to come out and support these players, some local players, and to see the next wave of PGA tour professionals right here in our own backyard,” Krusoe said.