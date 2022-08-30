DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — First year Duke head coach Mike Elko recently named his starting quarterback.

Sophomore Riley Leonard will get the nod as he edged out fellow sophomore Jordan Moore for the position.

When talking about the importance of the first game, Leonard had no hesitation.

“This first game’s going to send a statement that Duke football is a new Duke football. We’re ready to go and we’re going to win,” said Leonard.

While meeting with media on Tuesday, he also said he will rely on his faith when things get tough.