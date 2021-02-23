Rolesville boys basketball advances in playoffs after 1st-round opponent forfeits due to COVID-19

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Rolesville High School’s boys basketball team will advance to the second round of the 4-A state playoffs after its first-round opponent, undefeated South Central Pitt County, had to forfeit due to COVID-19.

Athletic Director Tom Kinkelaar confirmed that the Rams would be moving forward. They were supposed to travel to Pitt County to play South Central on Tuesday. The Falcons finished the season 13-0 and were the No. 5 seed in the east.

Rolesville lost its first two games of the regular season before winning six in a row. The Rams only won two of their last six games after that run, though.

Rolesville will play the winner of No. 4 Pinecrest vs. No. 13 Southeast Raleigh on Thursday.

South Central won the 4-A state championship in 2018.