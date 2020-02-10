Ron Rivera to hire 1st African-American woman to be full-time assistant coach in NFL history

WASHINGTON (WGHP) — Jennifer King, who was once a coaching intern for the Carolina Panthers, may soon be part of a historic moment if former Panthers coach Ron Rivera hires her on, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Now the head coach of the Washington Redskins, Rivera is working to hire Jennifer King as an assistant coach.
This would make King the first, full-time African American female assistant coach in NFL history.
Rivera has worked with King in the past while he coached the Carolina Panthers.
“The biggest thing I learned from Jennifer is there is a whole untapped source for coaching,” Rivera said at the 2019 Women’s Careers in Football Forum, the Charlotte Observer reports. “She’s a unique individual. She’s coach women’s college basketball and won a national championship. She’s played football. She loves the game.”
