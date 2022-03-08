RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson is headed to Denver, according to Adam Shefter.

Wilson’s status in Seattle has been in flux for more than a year but Shefter says the trade is “one of the largest” in NFL history.

The trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.

The exact terms of the trade weren’t immediately available.

Wilson was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Seahawks after playing for one year at Wisconsin.

Previous to that, he spent four years at N.C. State where his No. 16 jersey is honored at Carter-Finley Stadium.