RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Carolina Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov has only been with the team for a few days. Born in Russia, Kochetkov speaks very little English and has had to rely on fellow countryman Andrei Svechnikov to help communicate with coaches and teammates.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said it’s easier to get his point across to a goalie who doesn’t speak English than say, a forward.

“Stop the puck,” said Brind’Amour in a halting voice that drew plenty of laughter from the media gathered after Carolina’s Wednesday morning skate.

“Thankfully we have Svech for any of the stuff we need to talk to him about,” said Brind’Amour.

But there’s no joking about Kochetkov’s ability. The 22-year-old netminder posted a 13-1-1 record with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

“Dynamic, big kid, covers a lot of net, good hands, he’s looked really good,” said Hurricanes goalies coach Paul Schonfelder when asked about the Canes’ newest goalie.

“He’s fiery, he’s got passion for sure,” added Schonfelder. “Just talking with the coaches down there (Chicago) he’s a fan favorite with his teammates and a good guy in the room but yeh, he plays with passion and hopefully we’ll see that when he plays here.”

So when will he play for the Canes? Carolina is fighting to win the Metropolitan Division but Antti Raanta will need a break heading into the playoffs with starting goalie Frederik Andersen out with an injury.

“I think so,” said Schonfelder when asked if Kochetkov would get his chance in net. “We take it game-by-game and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow (Thursday vs. Winnipeg) that’s what we’re worried about and then down the line, we’ll see where we can plug him in.”

“Goalie of the future” is a phrase thrown around quite often when a young netminder has early success. But in Kochetkov’s case, the Hurricanes feel that label fits.

“Yeh we hope so,” reasoned Schonfelder. “He’s a second-round draft pick and everything he’s shown us up to this date has been really good. I don’ want to look too far down the road, goaltending is tough, it takes a little bit of time. But in my mind, he’s definitely someone we want around for a long time.”

And the beginning of the Kochetkov era could come as early as this weekend.