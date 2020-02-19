Ryan Newman leaves hospital with daughters after horrific Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (WKRN) — Roush Fenway Racing officials said that Ryan Newman has been treated and released from a Florida hospital after crashing at Daytona 500.

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement: pic.twitter.com/66rToCHGsj — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Officials said on Newman was constantly showing improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway.

The veteran driver is fully alert and was released from the Halifax Medical Center Wednesday afternoon. Prior to being released, officials said Newman was joking around with staff, friends, and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.