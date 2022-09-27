RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For decades, Coach George Williams made Saint Aug track the envy of the running world.

With 39 Championships and over 50 Olympians, the program’s accomplishments are legendary. It was only fitting one of those who helped establish the Falcons dominance would come back to lead it.

“There is no better person than me to pass the torch to in order to continue that legacy,” said new Saint Augustine’s head men’s track coach Bershawn Jackson. “It’s great to be back here at St. Augustine’s University. It’s where it all started for me and now I get the opportunity to give these kids everything I learned over the years and help them achieve their goals.”

One thing he’s instilling is hard work. The mantra is simple.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a senior, a walk on or one of the many state champions he has on the roster In track everything is earned, not given.

“Hard work pays off. Anything you set your mind to you can achieve for its not a matter of where you are it’s where you are going,” said Jackson. “I think we have that fighting mentality and I think it’s going to continue to bring success to this school.”

If you think coach Jackson is going to ease into things, think again. As a competitor who racked up four gold medals, dominated the world championships and still holds the Florida high school record in the 300 meter hurdles time is of the essence.

“I’m trying to win now. One thing I was taught along my journey is to do everything to the best of your ability and don’t settle for mediocrity,” said Jackson “I want to be CIAA champion and national champion. I’m going to push my athletes to the limit and my goal is to outwork the other coach.”