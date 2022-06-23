LAS VEGAS (WNCN) – Multiple reports broke Thursday night signaling 2017 Rookie-of-the-Year and five-time Pro Bowler, running back Alvin Kamara could face a suspension of up to six games for an altercation he was involved in during the NFL’s Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara, among others, was involved in an incident outside a Las Vegas strip club on Feb. 5. He and three other men face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery with substantial bodily harm stemming from the Las Vegas incident.

The news broke during the Super Bowl on Feb. 6 and Kamara was named a suspect in the beating of a man, along with Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons. Kamara was arrested at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

Per multiple sources, Kamara told police during his arrest that he had thrown multiple punches.

Thursday, Pro Football Talk and NBCSports reported Kamara “is bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks”.

They also reported that the NFL usually waits until criminal legal processes end before taking action. Kamara next has a hearing set for August, but the news leaked just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The report also said Kamara could be placed on paid leave in the criminal case because he faces a felony charge.