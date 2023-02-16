LAS VEGAS (WNCN) – New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been indicted by a grand jury for charges relating to an assault outside a Las Vegas strip club in February of 2022, multiple reports say.

Kamara, along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others, have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, ESPN reports.

The news of this incident first broke during last NFL season’s Super Bowl, CBS 17 previously reported. Kamara was named a suspect in the beating of a man, along with Lammons. He was later arrested at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

Per multiple sources, Kamara told police during his arrest that he had thrown multiple punches.

The Thursday following the incident, Pro Football Talk and NBCSports reported Kamara “is bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks”. They also reported that the NFL usually waits until criminal legal processes end before taking action.

Since the incident arose, neither Kamara or Lammons has been dealt a suspension.

According to ESPN, Kamara’s attorneys said he intends to contest the charges.

“The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara. He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident,” the statement said, via ESPN.

The filed lawsuit says Kamara and the three other men beat the victim and stomped on him when he was on the floor unconscious outside the nightclub, ESPN reports.

The lawsuit also asks for a jury trial and “punitive damages of no less than $10 million.”