Salah brilliance not enough as Liverpool draws 2-2 with City

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday Oct. 3, 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Anfield had only five minutes to celebrate and savor the individual genius of Mohamed Salah before the Liverpool fans were silenced.

A high ball over the top from Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne on the halfway line reached Phil Foden on the left flank. Liverpool failed to clear the pass into the penalty area from Foden and De Bruyne was primed to unleash a shot that was helped into the net via a deflection off Joel Matip.

A second half of high quality saw the winners of the last two Premier League titles draw 2-2 on Sunday after Rodri made a late intervention to prevent Fabinho scoring a winner for Liverpool.

It was Salah’s work that created the opening goal in the 59th minute. Receiving the ball inside his own half, the Egypt forward brushed off João Cancelo’s heart-hearted attempt at a challenge and drove forward as Aymeric Laporte backed off.

Sadio Mane arrived in the penalty area to receive the ball slipped in by Salah and he struck across goalkeeper Ederson into the net.

The lead lasted 10 minutes after Gabriel Jesus was able to go past Curtis Jones as he cut in from the left before setting up for Foden to equalize in front of the Kop with his first league goal of the season.

The moment of brilliance from Salah came in the 76th as he weaved his way into the penalty area, skipping past City players and undeterred by a push from Foden before restoring Liverpool’s lead.

But Liverpool’s failure to tighten up at the back allowed De Bruyne to seal the point as defending champion City avoided a second loss of the season.

Liverpool, though, remains the only unbeaten team of the title challengers. The 2020 champions are a point behind Chelsea after seven games, while City is a further point behind in third but level on points with Manchester United, Everton and Brighton.

___

