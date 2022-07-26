SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WNCN) – There was no question the San Francisco 49ers were in the transition phase of moving from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to second-year prodigy Trey Lance after drafting him out of North Dakota State No. 3 overall just one season ago.

However, the biggest news out of the NFL’s training camp on Tuesday came when 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan not only motioned that Lance would be the team’s starter, but that San Francisco gave Garoppolo permission to seek a trade partner.

“I think our team is ready for Trey Lance,” and the team “have moved on to Trey” were phrases Shanahan said as he addressed the quarterback situation going into camp. He also said Garoppolo would’ve been traded if it wasn’t for his shoulder surgery in the offseason.

Shanahan also said the team’s salary cap came into play with “a lot of tough decisions you have to make.”

Garoppolo is due to make $24.2 million this season with a cap hit of just under $27 million. Meanwhile, Lance, on his rookie contract, is due to make approximately $5.3 million with a cap hit of $10.8 million.

Garoppolo spent the first three years of his career with the New England Patriots as a backup to Tom Brady before being dealt to San Francisco. He started just two games for the Patriots in his 17 appearances.

For the 49ers, Garoppolo was in and out of the lineup with injuries, but did start 45 of 46 games played, led the team to a Super Bowl in 2019 (loss, 31-20) as well as a NFC Championship in appearance in 2022.

For Lance at North Dakota State, the Bison signal-caller excelled with the run-pass option and accumulated 1,325 yards on 192 carries in three seasons.* He also amassed 2,947 yards passing going 208-for-318 (65.4 percent). Lance had a 30 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio through the air and added 18 scores with his legs.

*Editor’s Note: NDSU played in one game in 2020 due to COVID-19.