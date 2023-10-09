CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Courage’s regular-season home finale was one for the record books.

The Courage set a new club and venue record at WakeMed Soccer Park for the highest single-game attendance during its scoreless draw with the San Diego Wave on Saturday night.

With 10,434 people in attendance, this marks the first regular season sellout in club history. Saturday’s game broke the previous Courage record of 10,227 fans for the 2019 NWSL Final, as well as the venue record of 10,346 attendees for the NCAA men’s soccer semifinals in 2022.

The crowd was the second to crack the club’s all-time top five this season, also bringing 7,070 fans out to the May 6 match against the Portland Thorns.

“Our fans and supporters have been great all season, but Saturday night was truly special,” North Carolina Courage president Francie Gottsegen said. “The atmosphere, passion, and energy from our community was palpable. We hope everyone who got to experience that moment is just as fired up as we are to set the new standard. Our players and staff work incredibly hard day in and day out, and they deserve to be on the biggest stage. Courage Country gave them that Saturday night. Hopefully our fans will have another chance to cheer on the Courage in 2023 with a post-season home game, but — as we prepare for 2024 — we know this is just the beginning of what this soccer community can be.”

North Carolina now sits in third place in the league standings entering the final weekend of play. The club will hit the road to take on the Washington Spirit in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

Kick-off for the away game is scheduled for 5 p.m.