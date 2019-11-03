Schär wins 3rd straight NYC Marathon women’s wheelchair race

Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, crosses the finish line to win the pro wheelchair women’s division of the New York City Marathon, in New York’s Central Park, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Manuela Schär of Switzerland has won her third straight women’s wheelchair title at the New York City Marathon, giving her eight consecutive marathon major victories.

After rolling ahead of the record pace for much of Sunday’s race, Schär crossed the finish about a minute off the mark at 1 hour, 44 minutes and 20 seconds.

Daniel Romanchuk of the United States repeated as men’s wheelchair champion in another tight finish over Switzerland’s Marcel Hug.

Romanchuk held off Hug with a final sprint through Central Park, crossing the finish line in 1 hour, 37 minutes and 24 seconds. Hug was one second behind for a second straight year, and Germany’s David Weir and American Aaron Pike were also within 10 seconds.

Last year, Romanchuk became the first American and youngest competitor to win the men’s division as a 20-year-old. He followed with victories this year at the Boston and London Marathons. Hug took the New York title in 2016 and 2017.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports