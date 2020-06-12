Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says an NFL team is interested in Colin Kaepernick, regrets not signing him in 2017

Could Colin Kaepernick finally be making his way back onto an NFL roster? Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll may have an inside track on the former 49ers quarterback’s chances to return.

Carroll spoke Thursday with reporters and told them he believes there is interest in Kaepernick, but where the interest could be coming from is something Carroll didn’t get into.

“After all of the time – the years that have past, I never received a phone call about him [Kaepernick]. I never talked to another head coach about him. I never talked to anybody about him, until today,” Carroll told reporters Thursday. “I got a phone call today – I’m not gonna tell you who it was. I got a phone call today, asking and inquiring about the situation. I know somebody’s interested. We’ll see what happens with that.”

The most interesting takeaway is that Carroll says he regrets not signing Kaepernick back when he visited the team in 2017.

“I regret we weren’t the one (to sign him). I thought it wasn’t the right fit necessarily for us at the time,” Carroll told reporters Thursday. “I didn’t see him as a backup quarterback. I didn’t want to put him in that situation with Russ (Wilson). I wish we would’ve been a part of it at the time it was available.”

The NFL has entered a period of reawakening where many star players up to Commissioner Roger Goodell has spoken out against social injustice and police brutality in America — the point of Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem.

Many on social media have asked that the NFL now give Kaepernick a public apology, others say an apology isn’t enough, instead saying that getting him back in the league is what should be done.

Goodell issued a video message on June 5, admitting that the league was wrong in how it dealt with player protests of police brutality and systemic racism.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” he said. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all players to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe that black lives matter.”

Goodell went on to say that, “Without black players, there would be no National Football League, and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.”

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. He helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012.