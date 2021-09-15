Shaw eager to prove it is better than 0-2 record during Saturday’s home opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Anyone who coaches football knows there is more to a game than just the final on the scoreboard. Sure, former NFL head coach Bill Parcells said, “You are what your record says you are.”

The point is you can’t reason distance between you and what you accomplish (or don’t accomplish). Results speak for themselves. Right now, the Shaw Bears are 0-2. But what about the growth and development of the team since their first game in over 650 days?

In their first outing against Wingate, the Bears moved the ball on and scored against a team ranked 24th nationally among Division II schools. The Bears followed it up taking Davidson, an FCS team, to the limit. Shaw came back from two scores down in the second half and was within a play of tying the game before falling short 28-26.

“I told them on Saturday I was very proud of them. The thing is we didn’t quit and we showed we were a different football team on Saturday,” said Shaw Bears head football coach Adrian Jones. “That’s all you can expect is to get better week in and week out.”

Some numbers that did show up in the final box score were those of Shaw quarterback Christian Peters. Against Davidson, he threw for just under 200 yards, spreading the ball around to 10 different receivers, and tossed three touchdowns. What doesn’t show up in the stats is the poise and composure he showed leading the Bears’ comeback.

“He’s a freshman, but he was confident and he wasn’t scared at all and he wanted to make plays,” Jones said. “He was a general on the football field he managed the game well and caused those guys problems.”

On Saturday, the Bears will play their first home game of the season. The chance to show their fans this team is better than their 0-2 record. CSU is coming off a 19-7 road win over Lincoln – the first victory under new head coach Bobby Rome II. This is the first meeting between the two teams, and the Marauders are a bit of a mystery.

“They have three good quarterbacks and we’re not sure who they’re going to play because all three played and they actually got better from Week 1 to Week 2,” Jones said. “They beat a CIAA team last week so they have some momentum and they want to come in here to spoil our homecoming, but if we play like we played against Davidson, I think we will get a win.”

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the George Williams Athletic Complex.