RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain at Wednesday’s practice is not about to slow down the Shaw women’s tennis team. The elements, like the conference they play in, don’t stand a chance against the Lady Bears.

Shaw has won five straight CIAA titles, rolling through the league without losing a single game.

“We know what we’ve got in our conference,” said Shaw head coach Sunday Enitan. “We beat teams 4-0, and I think teams get demoralized because they know they’re never going to beat us, so it makes it easier for my team to go ahead and finish the work.”

(Todd Gibson/CBS 17)

During the season, the Bears’ toughest competition comes at practice. This tight knit group is very competitive which can make a simple practice session a bit more intense than you might think.

“At least for me when we practice with each other I want to compete good with them,” said sophomore Prerana Koirala. “I want to give them a good practice session or they want to give me a good practice session, that’s how we practice with each other so I feel that really helps us.”

For Shaw, the post season now begins. The Bears will play in their 11th NCAA Division II Tournament on Monday when they begin Regional play in Pennsylvania.

Shaw will head off to tournament play brimming with confidence having survived another challenge from their league counterparts.

“We did feel a little bit of pressure but it didn’t stop us from getting it again (CIAA title),” said CIAA Women’s Tennis Player of the Year Anja Antonijevic. “We knew we were going to win it, we came to the tournament with one goal and it was to win it and continue the legacy that our coach Sunday has put up the past few years.”

Tournament play hasn’t come as easy for the Bears. Shaw has just one post season victory, that took place in 2012. This squad, though, feels it has what it takes to make a deep post-season run.