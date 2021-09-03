Shaw shows flashes in season-opening loss at Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. (WNCN) – Shaw head coach Adrian Jones knew this would be a tough game, and it was as the Bears lost to an efficient Wingate Bulldogs football team 30-7 on road in their season opener at Irwin Belk Stadium.

“We got to really see who we were against a good football team, and that is one thing I wanted to know was who we were and what we have to work on,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of things we have to work on to be a better football team.”

Wingate scored on its first two possessions to jump on top 14-0, then added another to make it 21-0 at the break. The Bears’ offense was able to move the football but could not sustain the drives.

“I learned that we have to get into better shape and we have to be disciplined,” Jones said. “We talked about it earlier — there was a lot of undisciplined things we did out there today.”

On the day the Bears were flagged eight times for 68 yards. Wingate outgained Shaw in total yards 393-188. Despite being down 24-0 in the fourth, Shaw showed flashes of what was possible. Quarterback Christian Peters ripped off a 59-yard run on a read-option, slicing up the Bulldogs defense to end the shutout.

“That is one thing that we had to do was make sure we kept playing football,” Jones said. “We always say if something good happens, keep playing. If something bad happens, keep playing. I’m glad to see Christian come in as a back-up and put a spark on our offense, so hopefully, we can hang our hat on getting him better and making it a competition at that position.”

The old saying is if you aren’t winning, you’re learning. Thursday night, the Bears learned a few lessons they know will help them down the road when conference play starts later in September.

“We would’ve definitely wanted it to be a little closer, but our guys just didn’t play like we wanted them to play,” Jones said. “This will be a good learning opportunity to go back and watch some film and actually show them what they are doing wrong and get some things corrected.”

The Bears now have eight days off until they face Davidson College at home. Kick off is slated for 6 p.m.