RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup was a key contributor to the success of the Shaw Lady Bears Women’s Basketball team.

In her first season, she was selected to the All-CIAA rookie team, won 2005 CIA Women’s Basketball Championship, won 2005 South Regional Women’s Basketball Championship, and helped Shaw achieve their number one ranking in school history.

Mrs. Greenup was a major component in one of the best seasons ever where the Lady Bear’s finished with best record (32-2) in school history.

The following season was nothing less. LesLee continued her success on the court with another CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship, selected to the 2006 All-CIAA tournament team, won another South Regional Women’s Basketball Championship and another trip to the Division Il Elite Eight. With two successful seasons under her belt, the CIAA took notice of Mrs. Greenup by selecting her to 2006-2007 CIA All-conference Women’s Basketball pre-season Team.