Signing with NC Courage creates homecoming of sorts for this Kiwi

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A familiar face to UNC soccer fans is returning to the area as North Carolina Courage signed former Tar Heel star Katie Bowen to a one-year contract with an option to renew for next year.

She was a key piece of the UNC squad that won a national championship in 2012.

“My U.S. soccer career started here as a Tar Heel 10 years ago and it’s always been a dream to get back,” Bowen said. “I’m so excited to join the Courage and bring home the 2022 championship.”

Bowen was taken with the 16th pick in the 2016 NWSL Draft with FC Kansas City.

She was there for a couple of years and racked up 34 appearances all while scoring two goals.

Bowen remained with the club through its move to Utah, as well as through its 2021 move back to Kansas City picking up 55 appearances over four seasons.

She also has a ton of international experience.

Bowen was a member of New Zealand’s U-17 and U-20 national teams from 2008 to 2014.

In 2011, she received her first call up to New Zealand’s senior national team, making her debut in a match against Australia in May of that year.

So far, she has 59 appearances for the Kiwis, representing New Zealand in three World Cups, two Olympic Games, and most recently played in a friendly match on Nov. 30.

“We are thrilled to add someone of Katie’s experience,” said Head Coach Sean Nahas. “She is a very versatile player who will add so much to our environment. She brings a great energy and passion to the game, which is something I know our players can and will feed off of. When I spoke to Katie on the phone, I could sense the excitement for her to come to North Carolina, a place where she went to college, and now a place she can call home in her professional career.”