Simone Biles, record-breaking gymnast, earns title of 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year

Simone Biles of the United States shows her five gold medals she won at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (WGHP) — Simone Biles, whose incredible gymnastic skills prompted two skills to be named in her honor, has been named Team USA’s 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year.

Biles, of Spring, Texas, won five gold medals at the 2019 FIG World Championships, a feat not achieved since 1958.

Now, she holds 25 world medals, two beyond the previous record-holder.

The double-double dismount and triple-double on the floor will both be named after she became the first woman to complete the moves during a competition in Stuttgart, Germany.

She is also the first woman since 1952 to win a sixth U.S. all-around title.

Here’s the full list of 2019 winners:

Female Olympic Athlete of the Year – Simone Biles , gymnastics

, gymnastics Female Paralympic Athlete of the Year – Oksana Masters , Para Nordic skiing and Para-cycling

, Para Nordic skiing and Para-cycling Male Olympic Athlete of the Year – Nathan Chen , figure skating

, figure skating Male Paralympic Athlete of the Year – Ben Thompson , Para archery

, Para archery Olympic Team of the Year, presented by Dow – U.S. Women’s World Cup Team , soccer

, soccer Paralympic Team of the Year, presented by Dow – U.S. National Team , sled hockey

, sled hockey Olympic Coach of the Year – KiSik Lee , archery

, archery Paralympic Coach of the Year – Wesley Johnson, paratriathlon

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now