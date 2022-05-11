RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There was not a whole lot of game planning needed for the Carolina Hurricanes following two straight losses in Boston.

There was only one thing that needed to change – find a way to stay out of the penalty box.

And that’s exactly what the Canes did in game five in Raleigh, which played a key role in Carolina’s 5-1 win over the Bruins.

“You know I went home and it was like ‘wow’ it was a fair fight,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour about Tuesday night’s game five penalty calls. “And I can’t even remember the last time it was a fair fight.

“Honestly it always feels like we have to kill eight more penalties or five more or two more it always feels that way and you get used to it. For once it felt like that’s the game and how it should have went.”

In games three and four in Boston, both losses, the Hurricanes were slapped with 15 penalties, including nine alone in game four.

In game five at PNC Arena, the Hurricanes headed to the penalty box just three times. That meant plenty of five-on-five hockey where the Hurricanes feel they’ve got an advantage.

“When we play five-on-five hockey I don’t think anyone can beat us in this league,” bragged Hurricanes forward Max Domi. “We know that we’re a confident group five-on-five.

“Like I said when we’re disciplined we’re a tough team to beat so we’ve just got to stay out of the box and we’re good to go.”

The Hurricanes will need to do more of the same in game six in Boston. If the Canes remain disciplined they’ve got a chance to wrap up the series with a rare road win. The home team has won every game so far in the series.

“Five-on-five we’ve been playing good,” said Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast. “We know what to expect from us and we’ve got good trust in what we do.

“The games in Boston we’ve just got to stay away from the box which gives us a better chance to win the game.”

Game six at TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.