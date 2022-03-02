RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You’d be hard-pressed to find a team more anxious to get back on the football field than North Carolina State.

An abrupt end to last season left the Wolfpack wanting more.

“You know it’s always a blessing to get back on the field,” said N.C. State junior linebacker Drake Thomas. “Never take it for granted, we saw last year we had all those injuries you just can’t take it for granted.

“You’ve got to take every opportunity on the field as a blessing and we got to take advantage and get better every single day and that’s what I did today.”

Thomas is one of 10 starters returning on defense for the Pack.

And with a three-year starter back at quarterback in Devin Leary, the offense is in great shape as well.

In fact, there is a veteran presence throughout the entire squad and that’s pushing expectations through the roof.

“It’s just a different mindset as far as coming back you just can’t be complacent,” stressed N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “You have to remember we didn’t win the ACC.

“We had a really good season and a lot of those guys are back but they want to be better than they were and they carry that chip on their shoulder, particularly how our season ended.

And what an ending it was.

The Pack was poised to tie the school record for wins in a season when their Holiday Bowl opponent, UCLA, opted out due to COVID concerns.

That disappointment spurred a handful of players to come back for one more season.

And now this loaded team is hearing the outside whispers as they try to stay focused on the task at hand.

“It is but at the same time we know we have to go out there and play,” said N.C. State senior center Grant Gibson. “The hype is not going to win any games. We know everyone is going to have their eye on us this year.”

It’s a position rarely seen at N.C. State, a school used to playing the underdog role.