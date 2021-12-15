Small recruiting class doesn’t faze NC State’s Doeren at early signing period

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Isaiah Moore, Tanner Ingle and Corey Durden are three of N.C. State’s top recruits this year.

If those names sound familiar they should.

All three are current Wolfpack standouts who opted to return to State for the 2022 season.

Click here to see the Wolfpack’s recruiting class

In fact, the Pack had a boatload of players who want another go in the Red and White which meant Dave Doeren and his staff were forced to take on a small class during Wednesday’s early football signing day.

“Purposely this was a smaller class, we just didn’t have as many spots,” Doeren explained. “With that being said it’s the highest average ranking in school history based on individual player rankings per signee. I guess you could say quality over quantity if you were going to rank our class.”

N.C. State’s class ranks 50th in the nation and is the 7th best class in the ACC.

Those numbers would be better had the Pack been able to bring in more players.

“I think this is a really good class and I hope it doesn’t just slip through because the fact there is not 25 guys in it, there’s 12 very good players,” said Doeren.

Doeren and his staff have always put a high priority on recruiting in-state kids. The veteran coach feels it’s important to keep North Carolina kids at home.

“Things that excite me, we met the needs we had,” said Doeren. “Out of all the ACC schools, there were 23 in-state signees and we had the most of all schools with seven. I feel good that we continue to take care of our own more than anyone in the state and that’s something I said I’d do nine years ago and I’ve lived up to my end and will continue to do that.”

Doeren surely would have taken on more local kids if he could have.

It’s great that so many current players want to come back and make the 2022 season a year to remember, but could there be a negative payoff down the road?

“It can, you know I think it can,” Doeren admitted. “It probably puts you more in a portal-recruiting mode at some point to make up for lost players or maybe not.

“I wish we had 25 scholarships. When you have back-to-back years like we did we could sign 25 guys easily.”