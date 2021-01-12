Smith catches 3 TDs in 1st half as Alabama cruises to win in National Championship

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs for a 42-yard touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA (WNCN) – Alabama scored four touchdowns in the second quarter on its way to a 52-24 drubbing of Ohio State in Monday’s National Championship game.

Each made a trip to the end zone in the opening period before the Crimson Tide drowned the Buckeyes in the second. Mac Jones and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith connected for three of Alabama’s touchdowns in the second quarter. The third saw Jones hit Smith over the middle behind the Buckeye secondary for a 42-yard score with 1:48 left until halftime.

Alabama went into the second half with a 35-17 lead.

Smith ended up having to leave the game with a finger injury. He finished with a dozen catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Najee Harris ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama.

Defensively, the Crimson Tide held Ohio State to just seven points in the second half. Justin Fields completed just 17-of-33 passes for 194 yards. He also ran for 67 more yards.

The loss was Ohio State’s lone blemish on its season. Alabama finishes its campaign 13-0.