Soft-spoken Aho will serve as Hurricanes’ alternate captain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the most part, Carolina Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho is a soft-spoken guy, although those closest to him will tell you he can let his hair down at times.

On the ice, Aho lets his play do his talking for him, but this season the Canes will ask for more from their best player.

The flashy Finn, for the first time in his six-year career, will serve as an alternate captain.

“It’s an honor,” said Aho. “We have a great leadership group and seeing that the players and coach (Rod Brind’Amour) trust in me as a leader.

“It doesn’t change what I’m doing I’m just being myself, doing my job and leading that way.”

Young players would be wise to follow his lead. Aho is as close to a superstar as the Hurricanes have and his work ethic can be contagious.

For Brind’Amour, now seemed like a good time to officially tab Aho one of the team’s captains.

“It was good on him just to hear it from me that, it’s an official thing but I don’t think it changes anything,” said Brind’Amour. “He’s always been a leader but now he’s an actual captain but he always has been one of our leaders.”

Aho’s teammates were thrilled to hear of his promotion.

“He’s a great guy,” gushed Canes alternate captain Jaccob Slavin. “He’s been here a long time and understands the culture that we have here, he’s a big part of the culture we have here. That’s huge.

“He’s passionate, he cares about the game and plays the right way. When guys watch him play the game it’s contagious and they want to follow in his footsteps.”

Aho’s first chance to show off the “A” on his jersey is Thursday night when the Hurricanes open their season at home against the New York Islanders.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.