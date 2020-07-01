St. Aug’s fires athletic director, track coach George Williams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Athletic director and track coach George Williams has been fired after more than 40 years at St. Augustine’s University.

Williams confirmed his termination to CBS 17’s Chris Clark on Wednesday.

The reason behind his firing was not immediately available.

According to his bio on the St. Aug’s website, Williams has the third-most titles of any NCAA coach.

St. Augustine’s won 39 NCAA Division II national track and field championships and 33 national runner-up finishes under Williams.

He graduated from St. Aug’s in 1965.

This story will be updated.