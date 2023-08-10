RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a year of change for the Saint Augustine’s University football team, starting with the head coach.

There’s a new vibe around the Falcons program this season.

“We’re going to be a physical unit and disciplined,” Saint Augustine’s football head coach Howard Feggins said. “It’s one of those things, win or lose, that I want to get the respect that, ‘Hey, we don’t want to play them again.’”

The Falcons are now in adjustment mode, getting used to the way their first-year head coach runs the ship. Meanwhile, Feggins is still adapting to being at the helm.

“You have so many things from ordering to compliance issues that you got to deal with,” Feggins said. “Making sure young men get cleared, talking to the trainer, talking to the athletic director, we need to get new field turf, talking to the astroturf people. So It’s been very busy off the field.”

Helping make the on-field transition a little easier is returning starting quarterback Chris Perkins. Feggins said he will likely get the ball game one, but Perkins has got some work to do before then.

“Understanding defense is going to be huge for him because, to me, a quarterback has got to be able to do it all,” Feggins said. “When I call a play, I want to be able to know he’s thinking what I’m thinking.”

Perkins has an arsenal of downfield threats, including Jackson State transfer Jesiah Davis and veteran wide receiver Deandre Proctor. Feggins said he’s expecting an all-conference type of year out of the junior.

“He’s a big body,” Feggins said. “[Proctor] has the ability to break tackles, and other than that he’s going to play some quarterback this year. He’s a big athlete.”

It’s a marathon, not a sprint for Saint Augustine’s this season. If this next installment is a ten-chapter book, the Falcons are only on chapter two, but that’s perfectly fine by the first-year head coach.

“I want to make sure we can execute our first two parts,” Feggins said. “Because if we can execute our first two parts, we’ll be okay in a game.”