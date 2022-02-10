St. Augustine’s football player gets ticket to Super Bowl after winning Madden tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ask nearly any football player and they will tell you the dream is to play in the NFL.

As a wide receiver for the Saint Augustine Falcons, Chris Pitts worked hard to make that dream happen. Because of his finely tuned skills, he is headed to the Super Bowl. His finely tuned skills are on EA Sports Madden 22 — that is.

“In order to make it to the Super Bowl I had to compete in a Madden tournament against all the other HBCUs around the country,” said Pitts. “The final 16 finalists were invited to LA for that experience and I was one of the lucky few.”

Running with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers last December, Pitts took down players from all over the United States in the Madden NFL 22 HBCU Tournament. It was a brutal one-day single elimination deal.

He played five consecutive games. Some took overtime and his real-life experience paid off.

“I had the door closed in my room I had a bottle of water by my side and it was just me and the TV,” said Pitts. “When I’m playing Madden I want to translate it to how real football is so I kind of play how I play on the field.”

Sure the video game got him there but it’s not all playing around. Students will journey to Los Angeles for a week filled with job shadowing opportunities and events with the NFL as well as the finals competition of the Madden NFL 22 X HBCU tournament.

Throughout the week, the NFL Football Development team will host the student finalists inviting them to learn the business side of football at a variety of events and activations, including the Play Football Stakeholders Breakfast, the High School Girls NFL FLAG Exhibition, the Play Football Family Festival, and Super Bowl Experience.

Students will receive valuable career advice from NFL executives and key stakeholders while also participating in immersive job training. To conclude the week, each student finalist will receive a ticket to attend Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

“They have opportunities for us to connect with NFL executives also people that work with E-sports gaming,” said Pitts. “We’re going be able to meet the producers and people that run the events for E-sports and really it’s just an event filled with all types of opportunities for you to get your foot in the door.”

He is more than prepared for the week’s events and this chance of a lifetime.

“I would love to see where I could potentially be working at,” said Pitts. “That is going to be pretty cool.”