RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN0 – The Saint Augustine’s University Department of Athletics announced that MarQus Johnson will depart as the head men’s basketball coach, effective immediately. Assistant Coach Robert Spence will serve as interim head coach.

Johnson posted an 80-119 overall record, including a 43-72 CIAA mark.

“We thank Coach Johnson for his service to the university and wish him well in his future endeavors,” SAU Athletic Director David Bowser said.

A nationwide search will begin to find a new head coach.