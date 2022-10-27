RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — To be a coach in the hyper-competitive CIAA you need to be more than a good X’s and O’s guy. You need a coach that can recruit, commands respect in the gym from the jump and has a winning mentality.

The Saint Augustine’s new Falcons head men’s basketball coach Chucky Brown checks all the boxes and then some. A former North Carolina Mr. Basketball in high school, he played college basketball at NC State for one of the greatest.

“Playing for Coach Valvano when I was in NC State, he helped me over achieve,” said Saint Augustine’s head men’s basketball coach Chucky Brown. “He made you dream and believe in yourself so I’ve always carried that with me.”

Taken in the second round of the NBA draft by Cleveland, Coach Brown won a title in 1995 with the Rockets, suited up for the Hornets and picked up a wealth of knowledge from NBA legends.

“Lenny Wilkens, Rudy Tomjanovich, Chuck Daly, Rick Adelman, Paul Silas, I had a bunch of coaches that I was able to learn from,” said Brown. “Just the players I also played with the Tim Duncans, James Worthy, Byron Scott, Kenny Smith the same Cassels. I had a lot of guys that I can learned from and I think I could help bring some of that stuff over to Saint Augustine’s.”

It may take some work, the last time the Falcons had a winning conference record was the 2018-19 season, but his message is simple.

“You have to control the controllables,” said Brown. “You can control your effort you can’t control whether the ball goes in or not. You can control taking good shots but if you don’t work hard I got no use for you if you’re not going to work hard.”

brown wouldn’t put a number on wins and losses, but he did stress the guys were going to be all. They will appreciate the opportunity they have to play college athletics and how few people get to compete at this level.

“When you come to Emery Gymnasium you’re going to see guys giving effort. We are not a great shooting team but we are going to play defense and we are going to make people beat us,” said Coach Brown. “You’re going to see a team that’s going to come and work hard and give you effort so it’s a team you’re going to be proud of.”