St. Augustine’s women’s basketball camp reviving lost art of post play

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than two dozen local, girls basketball players get some hands-on attention at St. Augustine’s Post Player Academy. The art of playing in the paint has seemed to go by the wayside and that does not sit well with Falcons first-year head coach Ebony Tanner-Moore.

“I have taught kids who were like ‘coach I’ve never had a post coach,'” said Tanner-Moore. “They’ve never had the experience of being taught by someone who played that position. So sometimes they were thrown out there and told this is what you’re supposed to do. You’re not learning the when’s and why’s and that’s what we’re doing here at camp.”

The campers learn how to post up, use the spin move and drop step as well as the ins and outs of post-play defense. Ariyana Carlton made the trip to Raleigh from Wilson and has enjoyed her time working with the first-year St. Augustine’s head coach.

“I like coach Tanner she pushes me,” smiled Hunt rising senior Ariyana Carlton. “I like how she explains stuff to me, all that. Me being a basketball player I like when someone pushes me hard telling me what to do and everything.”

Getting young players on campus is important for schools like St. Augustine’s who don’t have a huge recruiting budget. Face-to-face contact is the best way to get to know a potential recruit and having them at your camp is key.

“Now I know you are a freshman or a sophomore and am able to actually see you and I want to follow you and see how you’re doing in high school basketball and travel ball,” explained Tanner-Moore. So it opens that door opens that relationship.”

And who knows, maybe one of these young post players will learn enough to earn an offer, having mastered an art that seems to be on the decline.