RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour addressed the media Monday for the first time after getting a better handle on injuries to captain Jordan Staal and goalie Frederik Andersen in Saturday’s game at Colorado.

The news wasn’t all bad. Staal was on the ice at the Hurricanes’ pregame skate in Arizona.

“I think we’re day-to-day with him and that’s positive,” said Brind’Amour.

Andersen’s situation is a bit more cloudy. The Hurricanes goalie fell awkwardly while making a save in Saturday’s game before being helped off the ice.

“That will be re-evaluated in about a week to get a sense for where he’s at,” said Brind’Amour when asked about his goalie’s status. “It’s unfortunate, injuries are a part of it (the game) so that’s why you have depth.”

Antti Raanta, come on down. The Finnish goalie has been solid all season long in a backup role to Andersen but now his workload is sure to increase.

“You know it’s not like this is my first year in the league,” said the nine-year veteran. “I’ll just try and go one day at a time, one shot at a time and keeping things simple, playing and enjoying it.”

And that’s what Brind’Amour wants his team to do as well. Enjoy the moment, despite the adversity.

“You know why wouldn’t you,” said Brind’Amour whose team is tied for first place in the Metropolitan Division with six regular-season games to go.

“You know obviously things haven’t gone great here lately but I think it’s what we needed. I think it’s good for us to have a little stress and the year has gone pretty smoothly and now we need to refocus and push ahead here the last six games we have left.

The Hurricanes are at Arizona on Monday. Faceoff is set for 10 p.m.