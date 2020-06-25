Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Fame game canceled due to COVID-19

Canton, Ohio (WTRF)- According to Adam Schfter of ESPN, the Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks the first time the NFL has had to cancel an event on its calendar because of the pandemic.

The Hall of Fame game was scheduled to be played Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6.

The annual Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony has been postponed.

The Hall of Fame game kicks off the NFL season as being the first preseason game of the year.

