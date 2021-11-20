Steelers Roethlisberger will start, moved off COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night after being removed from the COVID-19 list.

The team made the move on Saturday, a week after Roethlisberger went onto the list after testing positive for the coronavirus. The team said Roethlisberger passed the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and will travel separately to Los Angeles later Saturday afternoon.

Roethlisberger sat out last week’s 16-16 tie with Detroit after being symptomatic for the coronavirus and then testing positive. He participated virtually with the Steelers (5-3-1) during the week and was in frequent contact with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.

This is the second time Roethlisberger will start after being placed in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. He went into the protocol last November after being labeled a close contact. He didn’t practice during the week but played during a 36-10 win over Cincinnati, throwing for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

___

