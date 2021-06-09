Super Bowl winner returns to eastern NC as high school football coach

GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 30: C.J. Wilson #98 of the Green Bay Packers waits for the start of play against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 30, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 24-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCN) – A Super Bowl winner from eastern North Carolina is returning to the area as an assistant football coach.

North Pitt High School, which is outside of Greenville, announced Wednesday that C.J. Wilson would join its staff as an assistant football coach. Wilson grew up in Beaufort County and played his high school football at Northside High School. He went on to play at East Carolina and won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m very excited to be joining the North Pitt football family. I can’t thank the staff enough for this opportunity, to be able to share what I have learned throughout my NFL career,” Wilson said in the announcement. “This has always been a passion of mine. My goal is to educate and teach these young men that success begins in the classroom. Looking forward to the bright future ahead.”

The Belhaven native was an all-conference player and team captain for the Panthers. At the college level, Wilson led the Pirates with four sacks in his first season. He solidified his spot atop the defensive end depth chart and started every game in his junior and senior years. He finished his NCAA career with 37 straight starts.

Wilson was picked in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He started in Green Bay’s 31-25 win over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV.

Wilson bounced around from 2014 until being released by Chicago in 2017.