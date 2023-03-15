DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A nationwide study out of New Jersey is calling out Duke fans as the country’s worst-behaved fans in NCAA basketball.

The study, conducted by online casino NJ.Bet, ranks the “Cameron Crazies” in the #1 spot, meanwhile UNC fans landed in the #5 spot on the list of rowdy fans.

What did Duke fans do to get this top designation? According to survey responses, it’s all in the heckling and chants.

Then again, the Blue Devils fan base also notched a designation in the same survey as the country’s loudest fan section. Perhaps it’s only natural for a loud fan base to ruffle a few feathers.

A survey by NJ.bet ranks NCAA basketball teams by the worst behaved fan bases.

Duke was not the only North Carolina school to make the top 20 worst behaved fan base.

UNC also made an appearance in the #5 spot, but on different grounds. Survey takers said the use of profanity and the complaints made by Tar Heel fans against referees were the top problem behaviors.

Want to know more about how the rankings work? Here is the full study’s data, details and commentary.