Svechnikov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Predators 5-3

Nashville Predators left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) and left wing Filip Forsberg (9) work against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74), goaltender Frederik Andersen, bottom, and center Martin Necas (88) for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 5-3.

Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 2-2-2 since the All-Star break.

Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho added two assists apiece.

Frederik Andersen made 28 saves. Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators, who are 0-4-0 since the break.

Roman Josi had three assists and Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots.