Tampa Bay beats Montreal 1-0 in Game 5 to repeat as Stanley Cup champions

TAMPA BAY (WNCN) – Tampa Bay Lightning fans were able to do something they couldn’t last year — watch in person as their team was presented with the Stanley Cup.

The Lightning downed Montreal 1-0 in Game 5 Wednesday to win the series 4-1 and claim their second Stanley Cup in a row — this time in front of a raucous crowd at Amalie Arena instead of a hollow bubble in Canada void of fans.

Ross Colton’s fourth goal of the postseason came at the 13:27 mark of the second period. It was enough for Tampa Bay to win as Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 21 shots he faced.

The Lightning beat the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and New York Islanders before topping the Canadiens in the final round.

Nikita Kucherov, who missed the entire regular season, led the Bolts with 32 points in 22 games.