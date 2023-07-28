CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Courage announced the signing of 17-year-old midfielder Riley Jackson on Friday.

Jackson, who’s turning 18 in December, inked a guaranteed deal through the 2025 season, which also includes an option for 2026.

By signing this professional contract, Jackson has elected to officially forgo her NCAA eligibility. She was previously committed to playing soccer at Duke University in the fall.

The Roswell, Georgia native served as co-captain for the U.S. Youth National Team in the U-17 World Cup in 2022. During her sophomore season, she was crowned the 2021-22 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Jackson is set to be introduced at halftime when the Courage hosts the Orlando Pride on Saturday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.