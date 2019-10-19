Terry Sanford tops Douglas Byrd, 48-21

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Sharpton searches for the words to eulogize _ and galvanize
Raleigh man charged with assault, child abuse in shooting
Indonesia’s Widodo faces daunting goals in final term
Construction to close Capital Blvd south in downtown Raleigh
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Jane Fonda arrested again in climate change protest
Top Stories
2-year-old with cerebral palsy has clever Halloween costume that celebrates his disability
Top Stories
Dog runs over owner with four-wheeler in Alabama
Local group ‘Hands of Praise’ shows off their puppet ministry
Raleigh residents say their apartment complex refuses to fix their mold infestation
‘No accident.’ Police say driver intentionally struck 79-year-old woman in NC grocery store parking lot
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Fields leads No. 4 Ohio State past Northwestern 52-3
Top Stories
In bullpen battle, Yanks can even ALCS vs Astros in Game 6
Top Stories
Band of the Week: South Garner | Week 9
Drive of the Week: Cardinal Gibbons capitalizes on interception
Apex Friendship overpowers Fuquay-Varina, 35-14
Middle Creek rides to 27-21 win over Holly Springs
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Terry Sanford tops Douglas Byrd, 48-21
Sports
by:
CBS 17 Digital Desk
Posted:
Oct 18, 2019 / 11:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2019 / 11:28 PM EDT
NC State
Duke
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Beer sales inside Carter-Finely Stadium keeping some in their seats at halftime
NC State’s defense gets 8 sacks in 16-10 win over Syracuse
NC State’s Hockman to start at QB against Syracuse
NC State suspends D.J. Funderburk indefinitely from men’s basketball team
Florida State defeats NC State 31-13
NCAA suspends response deadlines in hoops corruption cases involving NC State, others
Thomas’ TD return helps NC State beat Ball State 34-23
West Virginia beats NC State 44-27 for Wolfpack’s 1st loss
NC State head men’s basketball coach Keatts gets extension
NC State releases men’s basketball schedule, will open season with Georgia Tech
More NC State
Jay Bilas, NC congressman weigh in on NCAA’s ‘Fair Pay to Play’ issue
Duke overpowers Georgia Tech in first half, goes on to win 41-23
Pitt rallies past Duke 33-30 after blowing 23-point lead
Duke, running back Brown considering season-ending surgery
Harris, Duke win big at Virginia Tech, 45-10
Harris throws 4 TDs as Duke routs Middle Tennessee 41-18
Duke men’s basketball kicks off campaign against Kansas, has early-season trip to Virginia Tech
Harris accounts for 5 TDs as Duke rolls to victory over NC A&T
Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25
Mike McGee, former Duke player, and coach dies at 80
More Duke
Jay Bilas, NC congressman weigh in on NCAA’s ‘Fair Pay to Play’ issue
UNC snaps losing skid with convincing 38-22 win over Georgia Tech
Underdog UNC has upset of top-ranked Clemson fall just short in 21-20 loss
Tar Heels start the season with ‘Late Night with Roy’
Former UNC football player named to WWE Monday Night Raw’s broadcast team
App State beats UNC 34-31 on blocked final FG
Wake Forest beats UNC 24-18 in unusual nonconference game
UNC releases men’s basketball schedule, will open with ACC opponent for 1st time since 1966
Late TD catch puts UNC past Miami 28-25
UNC fans excited as Mack Brown coaches team to victory in 1st home game since return
More UNC
Blue Jackets edge previously unbeaten Hurricanes 3-2
Hurricanes top Islanders, 5-2, for best start in franchise history
‘Canes forward Martinook to miss up to 2 months after surgery to repair core muscle
Dzingel nets 2, Hurricanes top Panthers 6-3 for 4th straight
Hurricanes rally to beat Lightning 4-3 in overtime
Gardiner scores OT winner, Carolina beats Caps 3-2
Hamilton leads Hurricanes to shootout win over Montreal in season opener
‘Canes finalize opening-night roster ahead of meeting with Montreal
Power play among biggest questions facing Hurricanes ahead of season opener
Hurricanes trade Justin Faulk to St. Louis
More Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Digital Week 7: Streaking Panthers head into bye week with a dilemma
Girlfriend of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shares photo of newborn baby
Should the Panthers trade Newton? The answer is obvious
McCaffrey scores 2 TDs to lead Panthers past Bucs 37-26 in London
Black & Blue Digital Week 6: Panthers take their talents to London
Former Panthers RB DeAngelo Williams pays for more than 500 mammograms to honor late mom
Not just for QBs: Examining Christian McCaffrey’s MVP chances
Newton to stay stateside as Panthers travel to London
Panthers snag 3rd win in a row with 34-27 victory over Jacksonville
Panthers on CBS 17 – Carolina eyes 3-game win streak
More Carolina Panthers
Trending Stories
North Carolina judge died of fentanyl and heroin intoxication, autopsy reveals
NC mom charged with murder after newborn found in trash bag in closet
Advocates fear mass suicide at ICE facility in Southern NM
Goldsboro woman is one of the biggest winners in Price is Right history
Mahomes injury could open doors for Kaepernick with Chiefs
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps