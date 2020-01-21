49ers: Shanahan father-son duo like no other

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the Super Bowl and looking at statistics from 25 years ago, one might look at the numbers and believe them to be slightly spooky, or believe that talent runs in the Shanahan family.

In 1994, Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan’s father, was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator when they defeated the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

When comparing the two seasons, stats show the teams are oddly the same.

In 1994, the 49ers held a record of, 13-3 during the regular season.

In 2019, the 49ers also held a of, 13-3 during the regular season.

In 1994, San Francisco was the No. 1 seed in the NFC, as are the 49ers in 2019.

In 1994, the Super Bowl was held in Miami and in 2019, the 49ers will also make their way to the sunshine state.

Reporters asked Shanahan on Monday, having the family history he has with the 49ers organization, if it means more having come this far.

“Yeah I’d say so,” said Shanahan.

“I mean I think it’s … if you would have told me this when I was in Middle School I would have said that was a dream come true. When you get into the NFL you stop thinking about that stuff because there’s 32 teams and you’re doing whatever you can to get the opportunity and stuff and just the way it worked out, the way everything lined up. It is pretty special to sit and think about.”

Kyle and Mike have become the first father-son duo in NFL history to appear in a Super Bowl as head coaches.