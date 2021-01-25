How much do Super Bowl LV tickets cost right now?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Super Bowl LV in Tampa is officially 14 days away. To make things better, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing in the big game.

With a win over the Packers, the Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl hosted at their home stadium.

Now that the matchup has been set and the Chiefs will be coming to town, tickets to the Super Bowl are selling fast and for a hefty price.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, you can only buy a select few single tickets, all other tickets are sold in pairs or more, according to Ticketmaster.com.

The cheapest price for a single ticket is currently $13,900. The cheapest ticket overall on the site Monday morning was $10,500. However – they are resale, you must buy both and they are seated in Section 305 in the top corner of Raymond James Stadium.

That price also does not include ticket and service fees, which would bring the grand total to $25,412.95.

2 tickets for $10,500 each = $21,000

Service fee of $2,205 per ticket x 2 = $4,410

Order processing fee = $2.95

If money isn’t a problem for you though, the best seats in the house are currently listed on Ticketmaster at $26,000 each, plus fees. You would be seated in Section 136 on the AFC team’s side.

If you would like the best seats on the Buccaneers’ side, tickets are currently $25,000 in Section 114.

– CBS 17 contributed to this report