‘It’s just very empowering for us’: Latinas to headline Super Bowl halftime

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said their Super Bowl halftime show will pay homage to Latino culture.

Lopez and Shakira on Thursday held a press conference before Sunday’s big game in Miami, telling media they worked hard to put together an eye-popping, high-energy 12-minute performance.

The performance will be history making. It’s the first time two Latina stars will headline the Super Bowl halftime show. In Miami’s Little Havana, locals said they’re excited to be represented on this massive stage.

“I am so excited to have representation of Puerto Rico at the Super Bowl,” said Samantha Nievas, a Miami resident.

The performers on stage Sunday agree.

“When I was living in Barranquilla, my hometown, as a little girl no one would have thought that I would be performing at the Super Bowl,” Colombian singer Shakira said. “It would be so hard to believe. And it’s a reality today, now. I think that this is a palpable example of how anything is possible really and I think what matters is the size of dreams.”

“When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world, to be able to have that (and) to see that two Latinas (are) doing this in this country at this time, it’s just very empowering for us,” said Lopez, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents.

Demi Lovato will also be making an appearance at the Super Bowl singing the national anthem. She has Mexican roots, so you can expect to see an array of Latin culture on the big game stage.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)